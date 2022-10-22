Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 2 Maryland field hockey drops first Big Ten game of season in 5-1 loss to No. 5 Penn State

Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6

The Terps suffered their second loss of the season.

By Damon Brooks Jr.


Photo courtesy of Penn State field hockey.

Just over halfway into the second quarter of No. 2 Maryland field hockey’s top-five showdown against No. 5 Penn State, Nittany Lion junior forward Sophia Gladieux sprinted out in transition looking for her team’s fourth consecutive goal. Gladieux used her body to shun the defender away before ultimately sending a rocket into the left side of the cage.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.