By Washington Onyango





Western Jaguars’ Ivan Ludiali (left) and Victor Wekesa Captain Kenya Police during Hockey Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Sunday, 3rd 202. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Western Jaguars will host second-placed Kenya Police in a top-of-table affair Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match set to be played at Eregi TTC in Kakamega from 2pm on Saturday.