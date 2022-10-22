Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Emotional bond within Indian hockey team makes us special: Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak

Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022

The 25-year-old, who has grown exponentially as a keeper since his debut in 2018 credits the influence for Sreejesh for making him a better player. Emotional bond within Indian hockey team makes us special: Goalkeeper


Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak (HI)

The Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak, currently preparing for the FIH Hockey Pro League, spoke about his journey in the Senior Indian Men's Hockey team and the adversities he had to overcome when he appeared on Hockey Te Charcha ­– a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

