Last held in 2017, hockey India asks world body for a suitable window to host the franchise-based league again.



By Mihir Vasavda







Five years after it was last held, the Hockey India League (HIL) could make a comeback after the national body reached out to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) earlier this week to check on the available window in the international calendar. Apart from the men’s competition, Hockey India enquired with the FIH about suitable dates for a ‘shorter women’s league’ as well.



