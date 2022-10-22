Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Major changes in FIH Pro League format

Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6

The new format, to be staged in seven countries featuring 11 teams in both men’s and women’s leagues, has drifted from the home-and-away arrangement

Y. B. Sarangi


FIH CEO Thierry Weil. File. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

In order to make the Pro League more relevant and interesting for all the participating teams, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to introduce the promotion and relegation system from the fourth season and make it a qualifying event for the World Cup and Olympics from the fifth season onwards.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.