The new format, to be staged in seven countries featuring 11 teams in both men’s and women’s leagues, has drifted from the home-and-away arrangement



Y. B. Sarangi





FIH CEO Thierry Weil. File. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



In order to make the Pro League more relevant and interesting for all the participating teams, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to introduce the promotion and relegation system from the fourth season and make it a qualifying event for the World Cup and Olympics from the fifth season onwards.



