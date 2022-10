K. ARUMUGAM



Thiery Weil, the CEO of the FIH has informed that the winners of the FIH Pro League will directly qualify for the future Olympics and World Cup. Winners of Season 5 (2023-24) & 6 (2024-25) will qualify for the 2026 World Cup while Seasons 7 & 8 for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Season 4 (2023 – 24) for men commences from October 28 (Bhubaneswar, India) while for the women from Nov 4.