By Washington Onyango





Lakers Debora Omondi (left)Vivian Onyango (Right) tackle Leah Omwadho (centre) during a hockey match between Lakers and Sailors at Kisumu Day High School on 22nd October 2022( Photo Michael Mute, Standard)



Lakers Hockey Club picked their first home win of the season after seeing off Amira Sailors 2-0 in a KHU women’s Premier League match at Kisumu Day High School grounds yesterday.