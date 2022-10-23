Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

The India vibe and hockey role models

Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15


The bronze medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics are well led by mid-fielder Manpreet Singh, and capably coached by Aussie Champions Trophy gold medallist, Graham Reid along with an energetic bunch of assistant coaches. (PTI)

The top men of Indian hockey turned out to be a wide eyed, humble, bunch of boys when I met them. There was a rare eagerness in their eyes and a sense of receptivity which is rare for top sportspersons who have already donned the Indian cap

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.