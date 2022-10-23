

The bronze medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics are well led by mid-fielder Manpreet Singh, and capably coached by Aussie Champions Trophy gold medallist, Graham Reid along with an energetic bunch of assistant coaches. (PTI)



The top men of Indian hockey turned out to be a wide eyed, humble, bunch of boys when I met them. There was a rare eagerness in their eyes and a sense of receptivity which is rare for top sportspersons who have already donned the Indian cap



