India showed intent right away in the match, with Captain Uttam Singh pressing deep inside the circle in the first minute.



The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team defeated Malaysia 5-2 in their opening game of the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday. Amandeep (6'), Araijeet Singh Hundal (10'), Boby Singh Dhami (20'), Sudeep Chirmako (26'), and Sharda Nand Tiwari (56') scored for India in the match. Malaysia's goals were scored by Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (13') and Muhammad Mamat (52').



