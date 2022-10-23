Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team beat Malaysia 5-2 in Sultan of Johor Cup

Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15

Amandeep, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako and Sharda Nand Tiwari scored the goals for India.


India showed intent right away in the match, with Captain Uttam Singh pressing deep inside the circle in the first minute. (HI)

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team defeated Malaysia 5-2 in their opening game of the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday. Amandeep (6'), Araijeet Singh Hundal (10'), Boby Singh Dhami (20'), Sudeep Chirmako (26'), and Sharda Nand Tiwari (56') scored for India in the match. Malaysia's goals were scored by Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (13') and Muhammad Mamat (52').

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.