By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia's Faris Harizan (centre) in action against India in today's Sultan of Johor Cup at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. -- Pic courtesy of Johor Hockey Association



JOHOR BARU: Malaysia gave their best, but it was not good enough to deny silver medallists India a 5-2 win in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.