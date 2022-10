By Kam Appell





Ohio University Freshman Mijntji Ligtenberg (12) defends the hockey ball from St. Francis at Pruitt Field in Athens, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 2022. Photo by Zoe Cranfill | The Post



Ohio wrapped up its weekend road trip with a match at Indiana on Sunday. Ohio failed to score a goal in its final away game of the season, falling to Indiana 3-0 at Deborah Tobias Field.