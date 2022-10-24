Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Northwestern clinches win against Michigan in double overtime thriller

Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22

Kate Walter


Senior midfielder Alia Marshall fights for the ball against a Michigan player. Marshall drew a penalty corner that set up Lauren Wadas for a game-winning shot. Elisa Huang/The Daily Northwestern

In the 79th minute of a scoreless match against No. 6 Michigan (9-5, 4-3 Big Ten), junior midfielder Lauren Wadas readied herself at the stroke line after senior midfielder Alia Marshall drew a penalty corner. Wadas masterfully sunk her shot, winning the game for No. 3 Northwestern (13-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and drawing roars from a home crowd at Lakeside Field.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.