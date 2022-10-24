Kate Walter





Senior midfielder Alia Marshall fights for the ball against a Michigan player. Marshall drew a penalty corner that set up Lauren Wadas for a game-winning shot. Elisa Huang/The Daily Northwestern



In the 79th minute of a scoreless match against No. 6 Michigan (9-5, 4-3 Big Ten), junior midfielder Lauren Wadas readied herself at the stroke line after senior midfielder Alia Marshall drew a penalty corner. Wadas masterfully sunk her shot, winning the game for No. 3 Northwestern (13-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and drawing roars from a home crowd at Lakeside Field.



