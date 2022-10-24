Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ric Charlesworth talks hockey, cricket - “India has learned they don’t need to follow other teams, they can be themselves”

Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22

Ric Charlesworth does not follow cricket as closely as he would earlier, but when it comes to hockey, he is still a keen observer of the game.

Shayan Acharya


FILE PHOTO: Ric Charlesworth during a sports literary festival in Bhubaneswar in 2018. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Ric Charlesworth shares an unbreakable bond with India and its hockey. Being among the first high-profile overseas names to be involved with Indian hockey about a decade-and-a-half ago as the technical director, the Australian legend had to leave the country on a bitter note in 2008.

