Ric Charlesworth talks hockey, cricket - “India has learned they don’t need to follow other teams, they can be themselves”
Ric Charlesworth does not follow cricket as closely as he would earlier, but when it comes to hockey, he is still a keen observer of the game.
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Ric Charlesworth during a sports literary festival in Bhubaneswar in 2018. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
Ric Charlesworth shares an unbreakable bond with India and its hockey. Being among the first high-profile overseas names to be involved with Indian hockey about a decade-and-a-half ago as the technical director, the Australian legend had to leave the country on a bitter note in 2008.