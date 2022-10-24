India junior men’s hockey team goes down 4-5 to South Africa
Marvin Simons, Fawaaz Kahder, Senzwesihle Ngubane and Cameron Le Forestier scored for South Africa. Sharda Nand Tiwari, captain Uttam Singh and Sudeep Chirmako found the target for India.
FILE PHOTO: Indian players defend a penalty corner of France during the third and fourth place ranking match at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World cup 2021 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Indian junior men's hockey team squandered a two-goal lead at half time to lose 4-5 against South Africa in its second match at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.