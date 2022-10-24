Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India junior men’s hockey team goes down 4-5 to South Africa

Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 23

Marvin Simons, Fawaaz Kahder, Senzwesihle Ngubane and Cameron Le Forestier scored for South Africa. Sharda Nand Tiwari, captain Uttam Singh and Sudeep Chirmako found the target for India.


FILE PHOTO: Indian players defend a penalty corner of France during the third and fourth place ranking match at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World cup 2021 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian junior men's hockey team squandered a two-goal lead at half time to lose 4-5 against South Africa in its second match at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

