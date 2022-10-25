With one regular-season game remaining, Syracuse has shut out its opponents nine times, the program’s most since 2016.



By Max Tomaiuolo





Jacob Halsema | Staff Photographer



After No. 12 Syracuse (14-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) moved into third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference following last week’s upset win over No. 4 Louisville, its focus shifts to the ACC Tournament. The Orange play their regular-season finale at No. 13 Wake Forest on Oct. 28, and the conference tournament begins on Nov. 1 in Durham, North Carolina.



