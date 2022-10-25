Field hockey loses 5th straight game in Wake Forest matchup
Bears shut out for second straight game in family weekend defeat
By Linus Lawrence
Brown goalkeeper Jodie Brine ’22 had an impressive performance of her own. Brine racked up 10 saves, a season high and her second time reaching double digits for Bruno. Courtesy of Chip DeLorenzo via Brown Athletics
The field hockey team (8-7, 1-4 Ivy League) fell 4-0 to No. 13 Wake Forest University (13-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a home game Sunday.