Field hockey loses 5th straight game in Wake Forest matchup

Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4

Bears shut out for second straight game in family weekend defeat

By Linus Lawrence


Brown goalkeeper Jodie Brine ’22 had an impressive performance of her own. Brine racked up 10 saves, a season high and her second time reaching double digits for Bruno. Courtesy of Chip DeLorenzo via Brown Athletics

The field hockey team (8-7, 1-4 Ivy League) fell 4-0 to No. 13 Wake Forest University (13-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a home game Sunday.

