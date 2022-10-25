Bears shut out for second straight game in family weekend defeat



By Linus Lawrence





Brown goalkeeper Jodie Brine ’22 had an impressive performance of her own. Brine racked up 10 saves, a season high and her second time reaching double digits for Bruno. Courtesy of Chip DeLorenzo via Brown Athletics



The field hockey team (8-7, 1-4 Ivy League) fell 4-0 to No. 13 Wake Forest University (13-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a home game Sunday.



