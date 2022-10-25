Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Men’s National Team hosts selection camp in lead up to Nations Cup Tournament

Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4

Red Caribou gather in Vancouver for five-day training camp


Feature Photo: Blair Shier

It’s expected to be a wet and chilly week in Vancouver, BC, as the Men’s National Team selection pool gathers for a five-day training camp. Held at Rutledge Field in West Vancouver and Tamanawis Park in Surrey, the camp will feature physical, technical, and tactical sessions as well as intra-squad matches. The goal for the high-performance leadership is to evaluate and train the top men in the country and select an 18-person roster for the upcoming Nations Cup in South Africa.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.