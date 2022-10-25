Red Caribou gather in Vancouver for five-day training camp





Feature Photo: Blair Shier



It’s expected to be a wet and chilly week in Vancouver, BC, as the Men’s National Team selection pool gathers for a five-day training camp. Held at Rutledge Field in West Vancouver and Tamanawis Park in Surrey, the camp will feature physical, technical, and tactical sessions as well as intra-squad matches. The goal for the high-performance leadership is to evaluate and train the top men in the country and select an 18-person roster for the upcoming Nations Cup in South Africa.



