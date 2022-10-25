Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: “Hockey at its Best” and some novelties

Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4



Season 4 of the FIH Hockey Pro League is almost upon us. Starting from this weekend, 28 October 2022, till 5 July 2023, the Pro League will see 18 top teams (9 men’s and 9 women’s) from around the globe go head-to-head to become the 2022/23 champions, after 144 matches. There’s more at stake for the teams this time however, as the team finishing at the bottom of the table will get relegated at the expense of the winner of the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup. With a new mini-tournament format that will help athletes perform to their peak level, rapidly improving squads, and the added incentive of surviving the threat of relegation, the 4th edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League promises to be the most competitive one yet!

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.