



Season 4 of the FIH Hockey Pro League is almost upon us. Starting from this weekend, 28 October 2022, till 5 July 2023, the Pro League will see 18 top teams (9 men’s and 9 women’s) from around the globe go head-to-head to become the 2022/23 champions, after 144 matches. There’s more at stake for the teams this time however, as the team finishing at the bottom of the table will get relegated at the expense of the winner of the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup. With a new mini-tournament format that will help athletes perform to their peak level, rapidly improving squads, and the added incentive of surviving the threat of relegation, the 4th edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League promises to be the most competitive one yet!



