By Jugjet Singh





Australia’s Cooper Burns scores a goal against Malaysia during the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national juniors hockey team created a new unwanted record against Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) with a massive 8-0 defeat at the Taman Daya Stadium on Sunday.