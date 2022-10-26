Penn State field hockey jumps 2 spots in latest NFHCA rankings after handily defeating No. 2 Maryland
Kailee Warner | The Daily Collegian
Midfielder Elena Vos (8) is misled by Michigan midfielder Kathryn Peterson (27), causing her to block on the left as Peterson passes to her teammates on the right during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team. Regan Gross
Penn State moved up two placements in the NFHCA poll this week.