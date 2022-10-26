



Mohammed Raheel Mouseen has been one of the consistent performers in the domestic circuit for Karnataka, and his inclusion in India’s 22-member squad for the FIH Pro League double-headers against New Zealand and Spain should not come as a ‘surprise’ to those who follow Indian hockey. The 25-year-old Bengaluru lad has been knocking on the selectors’ door for the past few years – the midfielder-cum-forward has been part of the senior national camp since January 2022 after catapulting himself into national attention with rock-solid performances at the 2021 Senior Men’s Nationals.



