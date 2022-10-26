Consistent Domestic Performances Propels Mohammed Raheel into National Fold
Mohammed Raheel Mouseen has been one of the consistent performers in the domestic circuit for Karnataka, and his inclusion in India’s 22-member squad for the FIH Pro League double-headers against New Zealand and Spain should not come as a ‘surprise’ to those who follow Indian hockey. The 25-year-old Bengaluru lad has been knocking on the selectors’ door for the past few years – the midfielder-cum-forward has been part of the senior national camp since January 2022 after catapulting himself into national attention with rock-solid performances at the 2021 Senior Men’s Nationals.