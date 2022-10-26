Manpreet Singh will be the vice-captain of the India side during the FIH Pro League matches against New Zealand and Spain.





Harmanpreet Singh was made captain as India want to increase the leadership skills of the group. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: Hockey India on Tuesday named the 22-member India men’s team for the upcoming double-header matches against Spain and New Zealand in the season opener of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



