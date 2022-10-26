Captain Uttam Singh led from front as the Indian men's junior team thrashed Japan 5-1 in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.





India dominated Japan and never gave them any chance. (Source: Hockey India)



Indian colts bounced back from a disappointing loss against South Africa in style by dispatching Japan with a 5-1 scoreline. The Indians dominated the game with the word go and should have scored more goals but were denied by the post and some good goalkeeping.



