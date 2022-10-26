Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India thrashes Japan 5-1 after a delayed start in Sultan of Johor Cup 2022

Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9

Captain Uttam Singh led from front as the Indian men's junior team thrashed Japan 5-1 in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2022.


India dominated Japan and never gave them any chance. (Source: Hockey India)

Indian colts bounced back from a disappointing loss against South Africa in style by dispatching Japan with a 5-1 scoreline. The Indians dominated the game with the word go and should have scored more goals but were denied by the post and some good goalkeeping.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.