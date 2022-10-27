By Ijaz Chaudhry





Manzoor ul Hassan (at the stadium), It is a Dream Come True



Sports form an essential part of soldiers’ routine the world over, not only for physical fitness but also to inculcate competitive spirit among them.





Pakistan army`s officers and men have excelled in many sports and brought laurels to the country.



Talking of hockey - country`s national game- the contribution of the armed forces in this part of the world dates back to the pre partition days. Colonel A.I.S. Dara was a member of the gold medal winning British India team of the 1936 Olympic. He later captained Pakistan at country`s maiden appearance at the Olympics, in 1948. Pakistan hockey`s early major successes owed a lot to the players from the army. Two names stand out. Brigadier Hameedi who played in four Olympics (last as the captain of Pakistan`s first gold medal winning side of 1960). Brigadier M.H.Atif also appeared in four Olympics (1952 – 1964, when he captained the side). Both later served Pakistan hockey in the roles of national team`s manager as well as the secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Atif in particular achieved great glories: managed Pakistan team to golds at the 1968 and 1984 Olympics as well as the 1982 World Cup.



Hockey is widely played among the forces at all the levels. Most of the Pak army units have their own hockey teams. Going upwards, regular inter brigade, inter division and inter corps championships are held. Then the army team participates in the inter services tournament.



Recently, a hockey stadium has been built in the Lahore cantonment. The ‘Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium’ is named after one of Pakistan`s greatest hockey players.



The scribe rang Manzoorul Hassan to congratulate him for this honour. He said, “Kindly visit the stadium.” One was awestruck- not a stadium but a hockey complex spread over a very large area. There is a main pitch as well as a mini pitch both with the synthetic turfs and floodlights. The smaller ground is meant for individual training such as penalty corner drag flicks, penalty strokes, goal keeping, etc.



There are international standard changing rooms for players, media room, office, VIP lounge, car parking, etc. Good seating facilities for spectators: presently for around 1,000 with the provision to add more.



A hockey academy`s building is also complete within the premises which is again an excellent facility with gym, recreation room, dining room, kitchen, etc. It can accommodate 25 to 30 boys.



Legendary right full back Manzoorul Hassan played for Pakistan from 1973-1982, and also captained the national team. One of the finest defenders the world has seen, ‘The Great Wall’ was also an excellent penalty corner expert and scored over 100 international goals. During his illustrious career he won gold at the World Cup (1982), Asian Games (1974, 1978 & 1982) & Asia Cup (1982), silver (1975 World Cup) and bronze (1976 Olympics). Also coached the national team (1988-1991) and (1995-96): silver (1990 World Cup) and gold (Asia Cup 1989 & Asian Games 1990).



“I am presently living a retired life in Lahore Cantonment. In late 2020, the captain of army`s Lahore corps team approached me with the request to coach his side for the army inter corps championship.



I readily agreed and supervised the training for around three months. The Lahore corps team won the army hockey championship 2021”.



It was during this period that Manzoorul Hassan felt the need of a proper hockey stadium with the synthetic turf in Lahore cantonment.



“Team could only practice at the synthetic turfs available at the national hockey stadium and Johar Town stadium. It was very difficult to get time as local clubs and academies already had their slots. Then there were the national teams` camps. “



His proposal was appreciated but a suitable venue had to be suggested.



“Here I must mention Brigadier Tahir Butt, a former hockey player who also attended Pakistan juniors camp. He was posted in Lahore at the time and played a major role in convincing the powers that be and also in selecting the suitable site. Located at the main road which traverses through a major part of both the city and the cantonment, it is also very close to the multipurpose Ayub stadium. Corps Commander Lahore Lt General Abdul Aziz agreed and forwarded the proposal to the COAS who approved it.”



Work started in February this year and finished in October. Usually such setups in the cantonments are named after the officers and men of the armed forces.



“I was deeply humbled and greatly honoured when the COAS General Qamar Bajwa, at the concluding ceremony of the COAS Inter Club Championships in July, announced the naming of the new stadium after me”.



He has ambitious plans associated with the Manzoorul Hassan stadium.



“For the academy, in the first phase 70-80 boys below the age of 18 will be scouted from all over Pakistan. The selectors will hold trials at a number of places, starting from North. To ensure maximum participation of aspiring youngsters, the exercise will not be confined to the provincial capitals. Trials are also planned at other cities, big and small, especially those with rich hockey tradition.



Next, another selection committee will have a look at the youngsters over three day final trials in Lahore.



Finally, 25 – 30 boys will be named for the academy. They will be provided with boarding and lodging, paid monthly stipend and given free education at the army schools.



The Corp Commander Lahore is ex officio President of Defence Housing Authority Lahore. DHA Lahore will be bearing most of the running expenses of the stadium as well as that of the academy. The academy’s team will participate in the domestic tournaments as the Defence Hockey Club.”



Many hockey facilities in the country have deteriorated not only due to poor maintenance but also because of little usage, a reflection of general public`s diminished interest in hockey.



“The resources of the 4 Corps as well as that of the DHA will be available. Hence maintenance will not be an issue. It is bound to be a busy hockey centre. The academy boys will be in action almost every day. Then the army units’ teams of Lahore will utilize this facility. Coaching camps for the students of the army schools will be conducted. We have already planned to hold a tournament in November/December featuring top eight academies of the country.



You will be surprised to know that apart from the National hockey stadium, this is the only facility in Lahore which fulfills all the requirements to hold official international matches. Hosting international events in future is very much possible”.



Manzoorul Hassan hockey stadium is Pakistan army`s gift to our national game. Easily among the best hockey facilities of the country, it promises to play a major role in revitalizing hockey in country`s second largest city especially in its huge cantonment.



And the academy could become a source of quality players for the national team.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info