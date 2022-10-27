RU Welcomes No. 3 Penn State (Friday, 3 pm, BTN) and No. 19 James Madison (Sunday, 1 pm, Senior Day)







PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 21 Rutgers field hockey is back home this weekend to finish the regular season with a pair of top 25 matchups. The Scarlet Knights will host No. 3 Penn State on Friday at 3 p.m. a BTN broadcast that will mark the third straight national TV game for the squad. Sunday, RU welcomes No. 19 James Madison on Sunday at 1 p.m., prior to which the program will celebrate Senior Day. On Friday, RU will also honor their favorite professors by recognizing them in the pregame walkout.



