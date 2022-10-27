Matthew Johns speaks to former international Dan Fox on an outreach programme making serious headway





Guildford Hockey Club is aiming for every school child in the borough to try the sport



Dan Fox is on a mission. By hook or by crook, the GB Olympian and now director of hockey at Guildford HC wants every school kid to try hockey in the club’s borough. “A connection with local people is really important to sustain what we’re doing,” he says.



