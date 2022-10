A quiz titled ‘Sundagarh Hockey Quiz’ has also started.







ROURKELA: For the uninitiated, tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, known as cradle of hockey has not only produced nearly 75 junior and senior international players, the Rourkela-based Panposh Sports Hostel (PSH) alone accounts for 67 including 10 of seven hockey Olympians from Sundargarh. Few know that Peter Tirkey was the first from Sundargarh to participate in the junior World Cup.