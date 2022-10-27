Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Goal is to qualify for Pro League: Indian women's hockey coach Schopman

The Indian hockey team is looking at the upcoming FIH Women's Nations Cup to qualify for the next season of Pro League.


Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman (Source: Hockey India)

The Indian hockey team is looking at the upcoming FIH Women's Nations Cup to qualify for the next season of Pro League, which according to chief coach Janneke Schopman will provide her side quality preparation for next year's Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

