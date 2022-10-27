





The Harmanpreet Singh-captained Indian men’s hockey team must settle for ‘nothing but a convincing win’ over New Zealand in their 2022-23 FIH Pro League opener at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Handed the captain armband from regular skipper Manpreet Singh for the first four games of the 2022-23 edition, the Punjab lad would be keen to set a new performance benchmark not just as a player but as a leader of the group.



