By Jugjet Singh





India’s Sudeep Chirmako in action against Japan during the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru on October 25, 2022. -NSTP/NUR AISYAH MAZALAN



JOHOR BARU: India came prepared to upgrade their Sultan of Johor Cup silver to gold, and left nothing to chance, even the monsoon rains at the Taman Daya Stadium.