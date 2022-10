By Aftar Singh





National coach Arul Selvaraj will assess the fitness of the duo before naming the final team for the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup which begins on Nov 1 in Ipoh. -NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Faiz Helmi Jali and forward Syafiq Sumantri have recovered from injuries, and are back in the Malaysian hockey training squad.