K. ARUMUGAM







Normally Hockey India doesn’t extend consent to play its core group players for the National Games — an Indian Olympic Association event for all Olympic disciplines being held in a State but not held regularly (annually) in the decade – but this year it did. Due to the IOA’s pressure to play all elite players in the recently held National Games in Gujarat, Indian hockey camp had to be rescheduled. Two weeks after the National Games, national camp for the core group is back for the women. Men’s team on the other hand is at Bhubaneswar readying to face ‘Mini Tournament’ aka Pro League starter.



