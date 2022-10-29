Indian hockey legend VJ Philips, who won the gold medal in the 1975 World Cup, recalls moments that spurred on the men's team in Kuala Lumpur.





VJ Philips (centre) with the 1975 World Cup trophy (VJ Philips)



India will be looking to end their medal drought at the the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023 in less than hundred days from now. No medal has been won by the Indian team at this event in the last 47 years. The last time a medal was won, the legendary VJ Philips was known as one of the best outside right players in the world.



