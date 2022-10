Ciana Riccardo and the Tar Heels, who beat Duke on their home turf last October, will travel to Durham on Saturday.



DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina will wrap up the 2022 field hockey regular season Saturday afternoon just down the road in Durham, taking on Duke for a noon Atlantic Coast Conference game. The matchup, set for Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium, will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.