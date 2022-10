Conte shines in goal for Skyhawks again with career-high 18 saves





Conte finished with a career-high 18 saves in goal today. (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)



FAIRFIELD, Conn. (October 28, 2022) – Fairfield University scored in each quarter on its way to a 5-0 victory over Stonehill College in a Northeast Conference (NEC) field hockey matchup at University Field this afternoon.