By Brayden Goins and Ellie Marker





Ball State Field Hockey Head Coach Cailtin Walsh coaches the team from the sidelines in a game against Lehigh Sept. 3 at Briner Sports Complex. Amber Pietz, DN



Ball State field hockey fell to Miami University on Senior Day 7-0 Oct. 28. The loss leaves the Cardinals 7-10 on the season and brings the RedHawks to 11-6.