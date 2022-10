Will Duerksen





Midfielder Anna Simon (17) defends during Penn State's field hockey game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1 in overtime. Danny Gotwals



Penn State entered its regular season finale against No. 21 Rutgers needing a win to earn the top seed in the Big Ten field hockey tournament.