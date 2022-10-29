Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

All action in the fourth quarter, as India and Great Britain drew their well fought but ill-tempered, last pool match 5-5

It was a high scoring encounter, but one saw all action in the fourth quarter, as India and Great Britain drew their ill-temepred, last pool match 5-5. Though India scoring five goals has become a fixure here – it struck five goals in four match and one less in the other- its four goals came in the last quarter. Yellow cards were also a galore in the quarter despite goals reigning in.

