Spain men’s hockey team is making steady progress after celebrated former Dutch coach Max Caldas took charge after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where they finished eighth. The 49-year-old two-time Olympian (represented Argentina in 1996 and 2000 Olympics), who replaced Frechman Fred Soyez (who had a seven-year stint with the national side), has been able to instil a steely resolve in the team.