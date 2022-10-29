Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India men's hockey team come from behind to beat New Zealand 4-3 in opener

Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8

Mandeep scored in the 51st and 56th minute after India were down 2-3 at the end of the third quarter. Mandeep Mor (13th) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (41st) were the other goal-getters for India who are ranked fifth in the world.


File image of the India men's hockey team. AP

Bhubaneshwar: Mandeep Singh struck two field goals in the final quarter as India began their FIH Pro League campaign with a 4-3 win over New Zealand in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

