India men's hockey team come from behind to beat New Zealand 4-3 in opener
Mandeep scored in the 51st and 56th minute after India were down 2-3 at the end of the third quarter. Mandeep Mor (13th) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (41st) were the other goal-getters for India who are ranked fifth in the world.
File image of the India men's hockey team. AP
Bhubaneshwar: Mandeep Singh struck two field goals in the final quarter as India began their FIH Pro League campaign with a 4-3 win over New Zealand in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.