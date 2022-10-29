



The ‘experience quotient’ in the Indian forwardline was missing owing to the absence of Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay for the FIH Pro League games against New Zealand and Spain. It meant that there was larger responsibility on Mandeep Singh to shoulder more responsiblity upfront – and he just lived up to expectations, wriggling the Blueshirts out of potential trouble when they trailed 1-3 in the third quarter – to make matters worse, Sumit was serving a ten-minute yellow card after being earlier green-carded in the same quarter.



