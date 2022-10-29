Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Mandeep Singh’s late brace hands India dramatic win over New Zealand

Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

India were 3-1 behind but scored the last three goals of the match to seal the full quota of points for India.

By Utathya Nag


FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey: Mandeep Singh’s late brace hands India dramatic win over New Zealand Picture by ADIMAZES PVT LTD

The Indian men’s hockey team came from two goals behind to beat New Zealand 4-3 in its opening match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.