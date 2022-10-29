India were 3-1 behind but scored the last three goals of the match to seal the full quota of points for India.



By Utathya Nag





FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey: Mandeep Singh’s late brace hands India dramatic win over New Zealand Picture by ADIMAZES PVT LTD



The Indian men’s hockey team came from two goals behind to beat New Zealand 4-3 in its opening match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday.



