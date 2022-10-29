Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League (M) - 29 October

Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

Bhubaneswar, India

All times GMT +5:30

28 Oct 2022 19:10     IND v NZL (RR)    4 - 3

29 Oct 2022 19:10     NZL v ESP (RR)

30 Oct 2022 19:10     IND v ESP (RR)

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Paid for Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

