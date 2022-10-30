2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League (M) - 30 October

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



28 Oct 2022 19:10 IND v NZL (RR) 4 - 3



29 Oct 2022 19:10 NZL v ESP (RR) 2 - 3



30 Oct 2022 19:10 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool Standings



Spain beat New Zealand in second match of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23







New Zealand suffered consecutive losses in the FIH Hockey Pro League season as Spain beat them 3-2 in a nail-biting contest. Spain’s forwards didn’t waste a single minute from the start of the game as they earned as many as four penalty corners, with Pau Cunill converting one of them.











Black Sticks fal to Spain







The Vantage Black Sticks took on Spain in their second match in the FIH Pro League this morning NZT.











Black Sticks again get over-run, losing 3-2 to Spain in FIH Pro League





The Black Sticks were left to lament a second loss in as many days to start the new FIH Pro League season. (File photo) Andrew Cornaga/Photosport



For a second successive day, the Black Sticks saw a lead turn into defeat in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.











Harmanpreet Singh wins Top Scorer Award, dedicates it to teammates



Having played 16 games last season, the 25-year-old Harmanpreet Singh had scored 18 goals, 14 of which had come from penalty corners.





File image of Harmanpreet Singh. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: Indian men’s hockey defender Harmanpreet Singh said that he is thankful to International Hockey Federation (FIH) for presenting him with the ‘Top Scorer Award’ and dedicated it to his teammates. Harmanpreet Singh on Friday was presented with the ‘Top Scorer Award’ along with a cash prize for being the leading goal-scorer in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro league 2021/22.











2022 Indoor Test matches NAM v RSA - 30 October

Windhoek



All times GMT +2



Men



28 Oct 2022 12:00 NAM v RSA 6 - 5

28 Oct 2022 20:00 RSA v NAM 6 - 6



29 Oct 2022 12:00 NAM v RSA 3 - 7

29 Oct 2022 20:00 RSA v NAM 7 - 3



30 Oct 2022 10:45 NAM v RSA 3 - 6



Women



28 Oct 2022 10:30 NAM v RSA 2 - 0

28 Oct 2022 18:30 RSA v NAM 1 - 2



29 Oct 2022 10:30 RSA v NAM 2 - 2

29 Oct 2022 18:30 NAM v RSA 4 - 4



30 Oct 2022 09:00 NAM v RSA 0 - 1



South Africans show improvements in third tests



Namibia led the five match test series 2-0 in the womens and 1-0 in the Mens after the opening day of action in Windhoek. South Africa was determined to fight back on day 2.











Goals Galore in the fourth tests



The penultimate test matches of the African Hockey Indoor Test Series in Windhoek took place this evening with Namibia women wrapping up the series and South Africa taking the lead in the men’s series.











2022 Sultan of Johor Cup - Finals

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



29 Oct 2022 15:35 RSA v MAS (5th-6th Place) 3 - 2

29 Oct 2022 18:05 GBR v JPN (3rd-4th Place) 3 - 1

29 Oct 2022 20:35 AUSR v IND (Final) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 5)



Click of match link for live stream on Youtube



Final Pool standings



India win SoJC after sudden-death shootout



By Jugjet Singh





India snatched their third SoJC title after victories in 2013 and 2014 by winning 4-3 in sudden-death shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. -BERNAMA PIC



JOHOR BARU: India and Australia produced world-class hockey in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at Taman Daya Stadium here today.











India wins the Sultan of Johor Cup after a cruelling shoot out 5-4



s2h team







Uttam Singh’s India has delivered. They have beaten the fighting Australia 5-4 in the cruelling shoot out to win the Sultan of Johor Cup today in Malaysia. Both teams tied 1-1 after the regulation time with goal each from Sudeep Chirmako and Jack Holland, struck a minute before first and second quarter, respectively. This was first major victory for the long serving coach CR Kumar, who has been with the junior and development teams inter alia since 1998.











India beat Australia in final to win record-equalling third title



Tied 1-1 after full-time, the Indian men’s hockey team beat Australia 5-4 in the shootout to equal England as the most successful team in the competition.





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian junior men’s hockey team put in a fine display against Australia to win the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 final after a tense penalty shootout at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Saturday.











India defeats Australia to win third Sultan of Johor Cup



India defeated Australia to win Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 in shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.





India defeated Australia to win third Sultan of Johor Cup. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



India defeated Australia to win Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 in shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.









Great Britain see off Japan to finish third in Sultan of Johor Cup







Great Britain's young men finished third in the Sultan of Johor Cup after seeing off Japan 3-1 in the bronze medal game.











South Africa seal 5th Place against Malaysia



The Sultan of Johor Cup has come to its conclusion for the South African Hockey U21 Men as they defeated Malaysia, the hosts, 3-2 in the 5th place playoff this morning in Johor.











Malaysia end up last in SoJC



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia finished last in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) today following a 3-2 defeat by South Africa. -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia finished last in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) today following a 3-2 defeat by South Africa.











Hockey India announces cash prize for junior men’s team after Sultan of Johor Cup triumph



India emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via a shoot-out. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner





FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia in Johor Bahru in Malaysia on October 16, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI



Hockey India on Saturday announced Rs two lakh each for the players of the junior men's Sultan of Johor Cup-winning team.











Scotland women draw in Belfast



A young Scotland women’s squad drew 2-2 with Ireland development squad in Belfast in the first of a three match series against Ireland. Tomorrow the Scots face the Ireland senior side following the positive opening performance from Scotland’s young squad.











Young midfield maestro Amirul picked for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By Aftar Singh





National players training at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh today. -PIC COURTESY OF SULTAN AZLAN SHAH CUP MEDIA



KUALA LUMPUR: Youngster Amirul Hamizan Azahar is regarded as the best midfielder in Malaysian hockey.











Greenshirts depart for Azlan Shah Cup



By Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: The 18-member Pakistan hockey team led by Olympian Umer Bhutta departed for Malaysia to participate in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament on Friday night.











Thundersticks Women and Tassie Men prevail in Perth







The Perth Thundersticks Women were back to winning ways before the Tassie Tigers Men won a nail biting shootout to conclude the action in Round 5 of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League 2022 Season.











Vitality Women's Hockey League Week 5 2022 Review







Week 6 of the English Vitality Women's Hockey League produced a few surprise results and outstanding performances up and down the country as the Vitality Women's Hockey League entertains once again.











39th Surjit Hockey: Not the Best of Starts for Defending Champions Railways, 2021 Runners-Up Punjab & Sind Bank







The 39th Surjit Hockey Tournament being played at the at the Olympian Surjit Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Jallandhar, has had a fair share of surprises. Reigning champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) were in for a rude shock when they went down to Indian Air Force 1-3 in a Pool A quarterfinal league stage game. Last year’s runners-up Punjab & Sind Bank were also handed a 1-3 defeat by Army XI, Delhi in a Pool B quarterfinal league stage game.











Strathmore Scorpions edge Lakers to stretch unbeaten run to nine games



By Washington Onyango





Lakers midfielder Alice Owiti (right) in action against Strathmore University's Vickline Achieng during a KHU Premier League match in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



Strathmore University Scorpions stretched their unbeaten run in the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League to nine matches after narrowly seeing off Lakers Hockey Club 1-0 at City Park Stadium on Saturday.











Namwamba in attendance as Strathmore move closer to title



By Agnes Makhandia



Leaders Strathmore University Scorpions have one hand on the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League title after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lakers at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.











NCAA Division 1 weekend results and fixtures



Results for 29 October



Fixtures for 30 October







'It's a special group': Duke field hockey fights to the end in Senior Day loss to North Carolina



By Luke Jovanovic





Duke hosted North Carolina on Senior Day, falling 2-0 in a hard-fought game on its home turf. Photo by Annaleise V. Linkenhoker | The Chronicle



Hall of Fame NFL coach Vince Lombardi once said that a great team, “whether [they] win or lose … have applied the best version of [themselves] to the task at hand.” On the field Saturday, the Blue Devils played their best brand of field hockey.











Field Hockey Defeats Central Michigan 5-2 In Season Finale



Lancers Offense Comes Up Big In Last Match Of The Season







MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Longwood Lancers field hockey team won their final match of the season, defeating MAC opponent Central Michigan by a score of 5-2. The Lancers put on a dominant offensive performance, recording 22 total shots on route to the big win.











Field Hockey Downs Maryville in 3-0 Senior Day Victory







ST. CHARLES, MO. - The Lindenwood field hockey team celebrated their seniors with a 3-0 win over Maryville in Hunter Stadium on Saturday night.











Murdoch's Goal in OT Lifts No. 15 Field Hockey to 2-1 Senior Day Win Over No. 24 Cornell







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Junior Siofra Murdoch scored on a penalty stroke in overtime to lift No. 15 Harvard field hockey (12-4, 5-1 Ivy) to a 2-1 win over No. 24 Cornell (9-7, 3-3 Ivy) on Senior Day at Berylson Field.











Field Hockey Visits Bucknell with PL Regular-Season Title on Line







Aiming for its sixth Patriot League regular-season title in the past eight years, the Boston University field hockey team visits Bucknell for the final contest of the regular season.