'It's a special group': Duke field hockey fights to the end in Senior Day loss to North Carolina
By Luke Jovanovic
Duke hosted North Carolina on Senior Day, falling 2-0 in a hard-fought game on its home turf. Photo by Annaleise V. Linkenhoker | The Chronicle
Hall of Fame NFL coach Vince Lombardi once said that a great team, “whether [they] win or lose … have applied the best version of [themselves] to the task at hand.” On the field Saturday, the Blue Devils played their best brand of field hockey.