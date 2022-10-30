Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

'It's a special group': Duke field hockey fights to the end in Senior Day loss to North Carolina

Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 12:00 | Hits: 8

By Luke Jovanovic


Duke hosted North Carolina on Senior Day, falling 2-0 in a hard-fought game on its home turf. Photo by Annaleise V. Linkenhoker | The Chronicle

Hall of Fame NFL coach Vince Lombardi once said that a great team, “whether [they] win or lose … have applied the best version of [themselves] to the task at hand.” On the field Saturday, the Blue Devils played their best brand of field hockey.

