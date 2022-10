By Washington Onyango





Lakers midfielder Alice Owiti (right) in action against Strathmore University's Vickline Achieng during a KHU Premier League match in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



Strathmore University Scorpions stretched their unbeaten run in the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League to nine matches after narrowly seeing off Lakers Hockey Club 1-0 at City Park Stadium on Saturday.