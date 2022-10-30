Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

39th Surjit Hockey: Not the Best of Starts for Defending Champions Railways, 2021 Runners-Up Punjab & Sind Bank

The 39th Surjit Hockey Tournament being played at the at the Olympian Surjit Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Jallandhar, has had a fair share of surprises. Reigning champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) were in for a rude shock when they went down to Indian Air Force 1-3 in a Pool A quarterfinal league stage game. Last year’s runners-up Punjab & Sind Bank were also handed a 1-3 defeat by Army XI, Delhi in a Pool B quarterfinal league stage game.

