



The 39th Surjit Hockey Tournament being played at the at the Olympian Surjit Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Jallandhar, has had a fair share of surprises. Reigning champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) were in for a rude shock when they went down to Indian Air Force 1-3 in a Pool A quarterfinal league stage game. Last year’s runners-up Punjab & Sind Bank were also handed a 1-3 defeat by Army XI, Delhi in a Pool B quarterfinal league stage game.



