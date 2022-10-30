Hockey India announces cash prize for junior men’s team after Sultan of Johor Cup triumph
India emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via a shoot-out. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner
FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia in Johor Bahru in Malaysia on October 16, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI
Hockey India on Saturday announced Rs two lakh each for the players of the junior men's Sultan of Johor Cup-winning team.