India emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via a shoot-out. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner





FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia in Johor Bahru in Malaysia on October 16, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI



Hockey India on Saturday announced Rs two lakh each for the players of the junior men's Sultan of Johor Cup-winning team.



