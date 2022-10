Tied 1-1 after full-time, the Indian men’s hockey team beat Australia 5-4 in the shootout to equal England as the most successful team in the competition.





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian junior men’s hockey team put in a fine display against Australia to win the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 final after a tense penalty shootout at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Saturday.