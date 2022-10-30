s2h team







Uttam Singh’s India has delivered. They have beaten the fighting Australia 5-4 in the cruelling shoot out to win the Sultan of Johor Cup today in Malaysia. Both teams tied 1-1 after the regulation time with goal each from Sudeep Chirmako and Jack Holland, struck a minute before first and second quarter, respectively. This was first major victory for the long serving coach CR Kumar, who has been with the junior and development teams inter alia since 1998.



