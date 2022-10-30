Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India wins the Sultan of Johor Cup after a cruelling shoot out 5-4

Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 12:00 | Hits: 8

s2h team



Uttam Singh’s India has delivered. They have beaten the fighting Australia 5-4 in the cruelling shoot out to win the Sultan of Johor Cup today in Malaysia. Both teams tied 1-1 after the regulation time with goal each from Sudeep Chirmako and Jack Holland, struck a minute before first and second quarter, respectively. This was first major victory for the long serving coach CR Kumar, who has been with the junior and development teams inter alia since 1998.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.